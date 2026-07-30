Nigeria’s Public Health Advocates Want 2,200% Increase for Tobacco Control

Public health groups are urging Nigeria’s federal government to increase annual tobacco-control funding from N13 million ($9,490) to at least N300 million ($219,000), saying current funding is insufficient for enforcement, public education, research, cessation services, and monitoring of the tobacco industry. Allocations increased from N4.7 million ($3,431) in 2023, but advocates say the program remains heavily dependent on international donors.

The Nigerian Tobacco Control Alliance, Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa and Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids are calling for a dedicated funding mechanism, potentially through earmarking part of tobacco tax revenues for tobacco-control programs. They cited an estimated N526.4 billion ($384 million) in tobacco-related healthcare costs in 2019, and WHO estimates Nigeria has more than 3.5 million tobacco users.