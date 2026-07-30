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Vietnam Advances Ban on New Nicotine Products

Vietnam is amending its Law on Prevention and Control of Tobacco Harms to strengthen restrictions on new nicotine products. The government has endorsed a ban on the production, trading, storage, transportation, advertising, promotion, sponsorship, and use of e-cigarettes, heated tobacco products, and other novel tobacco products, along with a ban on tobacco-product displays at wholesale and retail outlets.

The measures aim to curb rising use among young people. Health officials also cited the emergence of nicotine pouches and argued that a sale-only ban would be insufficient. Resolution No. 160/NQ-CP endorses the policy framework, with the amended law expected to define regulated products, restrictions and enforcement responsibilities clearly.

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