Philippines Requires Nicotine Companies to Register Brands

The Philippine Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) gave manufacturers, importers, and exporters of tobacco and vapor products six months to register their brands and product variants under Revenue Memorandum Circular No. 86-2026, published July 31. The requirement covers cigarettes, heated tobacco products, vapor products, novel tobacco products, cigars, smoking tobacco products, and chewing tobacco products, with companies that fail to comply subject to penalties.

The updated BIR registry includes 192 entries across 14 manufacturer, importer, and exporter classifications, including 84 vapor product entries, 43 cigarette-related entries, and listings for heated tobacco, novel tobacco products, cigars, chewing tobacco, and smoking tobacco. The BIR said registered products must also comply with graphic health warning requirements and, where applicable, the affixing of BIR tax stamps, although IRSIS stamps are not yet available for novel tobacco products, cigars, smoking tobacco, and chewing tobacco products.