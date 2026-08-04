AOI Launches Climate-Resilient Tobacco Seeds in Tanzania

Alliance One International introduced a portfolio of proprietary tobacco seed varieties in Tanzania aimed at improving crop yields, leaf quality, and resilience to drought and disease. Developed at the company’s research center in Brazil, the government-approved Alliance One Varieties (AOV) were introduced following a three-year evaluation process and include AOV 212, AOV 405, and AOV 815. Field trials showed yields of up to 3,270 kg per hectare — about 30% higher than traditional seed varieties — while demonstrating improved resistance to environmental stress.

The company said the new varieties are designed to support more sustainable tobacco production and improve farmer income through higher productivity and better crop quality. Alliance One is supporting the rollout through agronomic training and technical assistance for contracted growers and said it plans to expand access to its climate-resilient tobacco seed portfolio to additional tobacco-producing countries as part of its long-term agricultural development strategy.