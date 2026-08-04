ASF Launches LOOP in South Africa

Another Snus Factory (ASF), the Swedish nicotine pouch manufacturer acquired by KT&G and Altria in late 2025, launched its flagship LOOP nicotine pouch brand in South Africa through local distributor Venture South (Pty) Ltd. The initial rollout targets the Johannesburg and Cape Town markets with three products — LOOP Jalapeño Lime Hyper Strong, LOOP Red Chili Melon Hyper Strong, and LOOP Habanero Mint Hyper Strong — with plans to expand distribution based on consumer demand.

ASF said South Africa, the largest nicotine pouch market in Africa, will serve as a strategic base for broader regional expansion. The launch supports KT&G’s strategy to expand its presence in the global nicotine pouch category following its joint acquisition of ASF with Altria, as the company continues to diversify its next-generation product portfolio and international footprint.