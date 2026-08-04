China Identifies E-Cigarettes as Trade Friction Hotspot

China’s Global Economic and Trade Friction Index identified the electronics industry — including drones, semiconductors, and e-cigarettes — as one of the sectors facing the highest levels of China-related trade friction in May 2026, according to the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT). Speaking at a July 31 press conference, CCPIT said India’s China-related trade friction index ranked highest among monitored markets, while the United States launched 17 trade remedy investigations during the month, more than three times the total initiated by all other countries combined.