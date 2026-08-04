Drought Delaying NC Tobacco Crop

Improving rainfall eased drought conditions across North Carolina, but tobacco growers continue to face delayed crop development and higher production costs after months of dry weather disrupted planting. Wilson County extension officials said tobacco plants are running three to four weeks behind normal growth, with insufficient moisture reducing transplant survival, limiting herbicide effectiveness, and increasing weed pressure. Farmers are also encountering challenges with sucker control as uneven plant development complicates field management.

The delays have raised concerns over harvest timing for North Carolina’s largest cash crop, which contributes nearly $13 billion annually to the state’s economy and generated $818 million in agricultural exports in 2024. With tobacco typically harvested beginning around early July, growers now face a compressed harvest window before the first frost, increasing the risk of yield losses while adding labor and irrigation costs that could further pressure farm profitability.