Pakistan Senate Panel Expands Probe Into Alleged Cigarette Smuggling Case

A Pakistani Senate subcommittee widened its investigation into the seizure of 11 trucks allegedly carrying smuggled cigarettes, while rejecting what it described as a media campaign linking committee members to the case. The panel ordered the Federal Board of Revenue to identify officials responsible for media briefings following a July 20 hearing and directed the Federal Investigation Agency to investigate what it called targeted smear campaigns against lawmakers.

The committee also questioned Customs’ handling of the seizure, including its jurisdiction, the legal basis for the case, conflicting valuations of the seized cargo, and delays in producing arrested truck drivers before a court. As part of a broader review of tobacco tax evasion and smuggling—estimated at about $1 billion annually—the panel called for additional information on tax-exempt imports, quota registrations, and customs procedures, saying it intends to expand scrutiny of potential irregularities across customs posts, dry ports, and revenue agencies.