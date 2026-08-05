TobaccoReporter logo

EU Tobacco Use Falls to 16.5% in 2025

Daily use of tobacco and related nicotine products in the European Union declined to 16.5% of people aged 16 and older in 2025, down from 17.5% in 2022, according to new Eurostat data. Men continued to use tobacco and nicotine products at higher rates than women (20.8% versus 12.6%), while adults aged 35-49 recorded the highest daily use at 21.3%. More than three-quarters (77.5%) of EU residents reported not using tobacco or related products—including e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products—during the previous 12 months.

Among member states, Bulgaria (26.3%), Sweden (23.9%) and Croatia (23.6%) recorded the highest rates of daily use, while the Netherlands (9.9%), Ireland (11.7%), Belgium (13.6%) and Luxembourg (13.8%) had the lowest. Daily use declined in 17 EU countries between 2022 and 2025, with the largest reductions in Spain and Luxembourg, while Croatia and Lithuania posted the biggest increases.

More posts