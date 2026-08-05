EU Tobacco Use Falls to 16.5% in 2025

Daily use of tobacco and related nicotine products in the European Union declined to 16.5% of people aged 16 and older in 2025, down from 17.5% in 2022, according to new Eurostat data. Men continued to use tobacco and nicotine products at higher rates than women (20.8% versus 12.6%), while adults aged 35-49 recorded the highest daily use at 21.3%. More than three-quarters (77.5%) of EU residents reported not using tobacco or related products—including e-cigarettes, nicotine pouches and heated tobacco products—during the previous 12 months.

Among member states, Bulgaria (26.3%), Sweden (23.9%) and Croatia (23.6%) recorded the highest rates of daily use, while the Netherlands (9.9%), Ireland (11.7%), Belgium (13.6%) and Luxembourg (13.8%) had the lowest. Daily use declined in 17 EU countries between 2022 and 2025, with the largest reductions in Spain and Luxembourg, while Croatia and Lithuania posted the biggest increases.