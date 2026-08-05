Universal Ingredients Executive O’Keefe to Retire

Universal Corporation announced that Patrick O’Keefe, vice president of ingredients and senior vice president of Universal Ingredients, plans to retire. The company has begun a search for his successor, with O’Keefe remaining in his role until a replacement is appointed and assisting with the transition.

Universal president and CEO Preston D. Wigner credited O’Keefe with helping expand Universal Ingredients through acquisitions, strategic investments, and new commercial initiatives during his six-year tenure. O’Keefe said he was confident the business had built a strong foundation for future growth and would support a smooth leadership transition. Universal Ingredients will continue operating under its current leadership team during the search process.