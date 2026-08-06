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AIR Global to Report 1H 26 Results on Aug. 20

AIR Global PLC announced it will report its financial results for the six months ended June 30, on Aug. 20, with the earnings release scheduled for approximately 7 a.m. ET. The company will host a live webcast at 8 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The webcast will be led by CEO Stuart Brazier and CFO Bassem Lotfy and will include a review of the company’s financial performance followed by a question-and-answer session. Presentation materials and the earnings release will be available through AIR Global’s investor relations website before the webcast, with a replay posted afterward.

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