BAT Announces Marketing Board Changes

British American Tobacco announced a series of senior leadership changes, with Chief Marketing Officer Luciano Comin set to retire on Feb. 28, 2027, after a 34-year career with the company. Comin, who has served on the Management Board for eight years, including the past three as CMO, will be succeeded by Pascale Meulemeester, currently regional director for Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA). Meulemeester will become Chief Marketing Officer Designate on Jan. 1, 2027, and assume the role on March 1, 2027.

The company also appointed Celina Li as regional director designate for APMEA, effective Sept. 1. Li, currently Chief Commercial Officer and general manager, International & Ingredients at Ocean Spray Cranberries, will take over as APMEA Regional Director and join BAT’s management board on Jan. 1, 2027. CEO Tadeu Marroco said the appointments support BAT’s ongoing transformation strategy, highlighting Meulemeester’s brand-building expertise and Li’s international leadership and consumer business experience.