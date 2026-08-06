Pakistan Growers Demand Greater Transparency

Tobacco growers in Pakistan are pressing the Pakistan Tobacco Board (PTB) to strengthen enforcement of procurement rules, alleging that weak oversight allows buyers, particularly smaller tobacco companies and dealers, to exploit farmers through unfair grading and purchasing practices.

The Swabi Action Committee said PTB officials pledged to enforce approved grading standards, government-set prices, and procurement regulations to make the buying process more transparent and farmer-friendly. The group also called for prompt investigations into procurement complaints and warned it would stage peaceful protests if the board fails to follow through. Separately, growers claimed multinational tobacco companies have reduced purchasing quotas while domestic companies have not finalized contracts in line with PTB regulations.