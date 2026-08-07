Pakistan Seals Five Tobacco Purchase Centers

Pakistan’s Governor Inspection Team (GIT) sealed five tobacco purchasing centers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Swabi district following inspections prompted by complaints from tobacco growers. The action was taken over alleged violations of tobacco procurement rules, including delayed purchases, unpaid farmer dues, and improper handling of crop purchasing operations.

The sealed centers included facilities operated by Frontier Traders, Atta-ur-Rehman & Company, Ali Leaf Traders, Khyber Tobacco Company, and AK Tobacco Traders. Officials found some companies had not begun purchasing despite instructions from the Pakistan Tobacco Board, while others had outstanding farmer payments or had displayed notices halting purchases despite holding tobacco stocks. The companies were referred to the assistant commissioner’s office in Chota Lahor for further action under applicable regulations.