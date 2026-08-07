Philippines Customs Battling Seized-Cigarette Theft

The Philippines’ Bureau of Customs adopted a one-strike policy for personnel caught stealing or improperly handling confiscated cigarettes, following reports of attempts to divert seized tobacco products. Commissioner Ariel Nepomuceno said employees found violating the policy will be immediately removed from service and face administrative, civil, and criminal proceedings.

Under the directive, seized cigarettes cannot be transferred, relocated, or disposed of without the commissioner’s written approval. Nepomuceno also ordered the BOC’s Internal Administration Group to recommend stronger safeguards for confiscated tobacco products at ports, emphasizing that the goods are critical evidence in the agency’s efforts to combat illicit trade and protect government revenue.