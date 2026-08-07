UAE Sets Minimum Excise Price for E-Liquids

The United Arab Emirates will introduce a minimum excise price of AED1 ($0.27) per milliliter for liquids used in electronic smoking devices beginning Sept. 1, as part of efforts to strengthen enforcement of the country’s excise tax system. The Ministry of Finance said the measure is designed to improve tax compliance and ensure consistent standards across tobacco and electronic smoking products.

The new rule does not change the UAE’s existing 100% excise tax rate on tobacco products but establishes a minimum price threshold for calculating excise tax on e-liquids. Minimum excise prices for cigarettes, waterpipe tobacco and other tobacco products will remain unchanged.