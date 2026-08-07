Wyden Seeks Records Over Donations and Policy Changes

Sen. Ron Wyden, the ranking Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, launched an investigation seeking documents related to what he alleges are potential links between political donations from the tobacco and kratom industries and subsequent Trump administration policy decisions, according to the International Business Times. In letters sent to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Reynolds American, and other parties, Wyden requested records concerning regulatory actions affecting flavored e-cigarettes and kratom products.

According to Wyden’s letters, Reynolds American donated $5 million to the pro-Trump political action committee MAGA Inc. in April, followed by a meeting between a company executive and President Donald Trump. Wyden alleges the timing raises questions about whether later policy changes, including actions affecting flavored vaping products, were influenced by industry interests. The letters also raise concerns about Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin’s reported financial interest in kratom company Botanic Tonics while advocating policies related to the sector. Wyden requested responses by Aug. 31.

The letters contain allegations only, and no evidence of wrongdoing has been established. Reynolds American, Botanic Tonics, and the Department of Health and Human Services have disputed or declined to comment on the allegations.