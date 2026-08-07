Zimbabwe Posts Record Tobacco Production, Prices Fall

Zimbabwe ended its 2026 tobacco marketing season with a record harvest of more than 357 million kg, surpassing the previous season’s record of 354.8 million kg, according to the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB). The average tobacco price, however, fell to $2.49 per kg from about $3.30 a year earlier due to increased global supply, larger carry-over stocks, and weaker international demand.

The decline in prices renewed calls from the TIMB and growers to diversify into horticulture and other cash crops to reduce exposure to market volatility and climate risks. China remained Zimbabwe’s largest tobacco export market, accounting for 34% of export volumes since the marketing season opened in March.