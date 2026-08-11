Ireland Weighs Cigarette Tax Increase in 2027 Budget

Ireland’s coalition government is considering another increase in cigarette prices for Budget 2027, with reports that the price of a 20-pack could rise from €19.50 to €20. The proposed increase would follow combined cigarette tax increases of €3.25 over the past five years.

Budget 2027 is scheduled to be presented in October, with ministers currently considering potential measures. While cigarette excise duties are expected to rise, the government is reportedly planning to leave alcohol excise duties unchanged.