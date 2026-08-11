Malaysian Group Calls for Access to Public Cigarette Registry

Malaysian public policy startup Wawasanex has urged the Health Ministry to make its registry of legally registered cigarette brands publicly accessible, arguing that consumers and legitimate retailers need an official way to distinguish legal products from illicit cigarettes. The group said the registry is already required under the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 and could be published online without new legislation.

Wawasanex’s call follows Royal Malaysian Customs’ seizure of RM1.3 billion ($312 million) in illicit goods during the first half of 2026, a 22% increase from 2025, with illicit cigarettes accounting for the largest share of cases. The group’s May 2026 nationwide survey found 99% of respondents said illegal cigarettes were easy or very easy to obtain. Wawasanex said it has written to the Health Ministry but has not received a response, and argued that publicly listing registered brands could complement enforcement efforts by giving consumers and retailers a means to verify products.