Mixed Reactions as UK Wants Planning Controls on Vape Shops

Today (August 11), the UK government announced plans to give councils greater control over high-street businesses, including requiring planning permission for new specialist vape shops and adult gaming centers. The government said the measures are intended to help communities manage the mix of businesses in town centers, address concerns about the concentration of vape and gambling outlets, and give local authorities greater powers to close premises linked to organized crime.

The proposal has received qualified support from parts of the vaping industry, although concerns have been raised over its scope. Dr Marina Murphy, Head of External Affairs at Haypp UK, said specialist, compliant vape retailers should retain a place on high streets, arguing that a planning framework recognizing vape retail as a distinct category could support responsible businesses while giving councils more control over poorly run or non-compliant outlets. Riot Labs CEO Ben Johnson similarly backed the objective but criticized the mechanism, describing planning permission as “a location test applied to a conduct problem.”

Riot Labs and Action on Smoking and Health both noted that the proposed planning requirement would apply to new premises, meaning it would not directly address existing shops that breach regulations. Johnson is calling instead for the government to implement the retail licensing provisions contained in the Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026, which would apply to both existing and new retailers.