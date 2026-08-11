Philippines NTA Opens Tobacco Growing to Landless Farmers

The Philippines’ National Tobacco Administration (NTA) said landless farmers in Cagayan can enter tobacco production by renting suitable farmland, with partner buying companies potentially providing ₱25,000–₱30,000 ($400 to $480) per hectare in rental assistance along with production inputs and services.

Qualified growers can also participate in the NTA’s Tobacco Contract Growing Scheme, under which farmers repay 60% of production assistance while the remaining 40% is provided as a subsidy. The NTA urged prospective growers to undergo soil testing and site assessments before planting, particularly to ensure adequate water supply and drainage.