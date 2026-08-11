PM Korea to Launch VEEV E-Cigarette

Philip Morris Korea will launch its VEEV inPRIME liquid e-cigarette on Aug. 18 as part of Philip Morris International’s expansion of its non-combustion portfolio. The closed-pod system uses a rechargeable device and replaceable pods, with five device colors and five pod varieties. Pre-sales begin Aug. 11 at IQOS flagship stores, with broader retail distribution from Aug. 26.

The VEEV inPRIME device will retail for 29,000 won ($20.60), while 2ml VEEBI inPRIME pods will cost 8,000 won ($5.68). Philip Morris Korea said the launch expands choices for adult smokers and represents the company’s broader multi-category strategy in South Korea.