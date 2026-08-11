UK Vape Display Crackdown Could Cost Businesses £61M

A planned UK crackdown on the display and packaging of vaping and nicotine products could cost businesses up to £61 million, according to a government impact assessment. More than 11,000 retailers, including convenience stores, supermarkets, and wholesalers, are expected to be affected by requirements to keep vape products and related items out of sight and introduce plain packaging.

The assessment estimates that restocking and removing products could cost businesses about £48 million, while new storage units could add nearly £3 million, and staff familiarization with the new rules around £313,000. The Scottish Grocers Federation warned that additional regulation could increase costs for compliant retailers without sufficiently addressing illicit sales. The Federation of Small Businesses said it supports the public health objectives but called for measures that are proportionate and workable. The government said it believes there is a clear public health rationale for restricting the display of vaping and nicotine products.