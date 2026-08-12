Australia Launches Nationwide Illegal Tobacco Crackdown

Australian authorities announced the launch of a major operation targeting the distribution of illegal tobacco, with more than 100 service stations raided across New South Wales, Victoria, Queensland, South Australia, Western Australia, and the ACT on Aug. 11. Operation Shorthand involved about 250 federal, state, and territory officers and was based on shared intelligence and agency referrals, according to Assistant Minister for Customs Julian Hill.

The raids come amid growing concern over Australia’s illicit tobacco market. The Australian Bureau of Statistics estimates illicit tobacco, vapes and loose-leaf tobacco accounted for about 80% of tobacco and nicotine consumption in 2025, compared with 12% in 2017.

The operation remains ongoing, with authorities saying further outcomes will be announced. Hill said the government was targeting both sellers and suppliers of illegal tobacco and nicotine products, while the Australian Border Force said any decisions to temporarily close businesses suspected of selling illicit products would be made by the relevant state or territory authorities.