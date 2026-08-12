BAT Expands Technology Partnership with ITC Infotech

British American Tobacco (BAT) signed a multi-year strategic technology agreement with ITC Infotech to accelerate the transformation of its technology operations, with a focus on AI-assisted innovation, skills development, and efficiency improvements.

Under the expanded partnership, ITC Infotech will provide technology services to BAT in Poland, Romania, and India, while continuing to scale capabilities at BAT’s Future Capabilities Centre in India. The company will also support BAT’s technology centers in Malaysia and Mexico.