Black Buffalo Ranks Among Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Black Buffalo was ranked No. 2,011 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in the U.S., marking the company’s fifth consecutive appearance on the ranking since its 2015 founding. Chief Growth Officer Matthew Hanson said the company’s team “works relentlessly and responsibly” to continue the company’s growth.

The 2026 Inc. 5000 ranks companies based on revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Collectively, the companies on this year’s list added more than 627,000 jobs, with a median three-year revenue growth of 130%.