Imperial Preparing Thousands of Job Cuts: Bloomberg

According to Bloomberg, Imperial Brands is preparing to cut thousands of jobs across key markets including the United States and Europe as part of a cost-reduction effort. Shares of the tobacco company fell 5.3% to 2,643 pence following the report.

The first phase is expected to affect human resources, finance, procurement, and supply-chain staff at ITG Brands, Imperial’s U.S. business covering the United States, Dominican Republic, and Puerto Rico. A second phase would target legal, marketing, and insights and intelligence teams, with affected employees expected to be notified in April and cuts beginning mid-year, Bloomberg reported.

An Imperial Brands spokesperson said the changes would “have an impact across our global market footprint” but did not disclose the number of positions affected. Bloomberg also reported that some ITG Brands roles will be outsourced to strategic partner Capgemini before year-end, while Imperial has begun consultations with relevant EU bodies regarding planned redundancies. Imperial employed about 25,800 people globally at the end of 2025.