Ireland Reviews Tobacco Affordability

Ireland’s Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) is reviewing tobacco affordability at the request of the chief medical officer, amid little change in smoking prevalence in recent years. The Royal College of Physicians of Ireland reported that smoking among people aged 15 and older remained at about 17–18% between 2019 and 2025.

HIQA said cigarette taxation has increased the price of a 20-pack by 24% since 2020, while average weekly earnings have risen 28%, potentially making tobacco more affordable despite higher taxes. Its analysis will compare tobacco affordability in Ireland with other EU countries and the UK and assess measures including household disposable income, wage growth, and household expenditure alongside GDP.

The review will be submitted to the Chief Medical Officer and Department of Health to inform future policy. Ireland has already raised the legal purchase age to 21, banned disposable vapes and bright flavor descriptors, and restricted self-service vending machines. The government is also considering a generational ban on tobacco and nicotine-inhaling products.