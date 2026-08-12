UK Sets New Vape, Nicotine Rules for October

From Oct. 29, the UK’s minimum retail age of 18 will apply to all vaping and consumer nicotine products, including zero-nicotine vapes, nicotine pouches, strips, and pearls. The rules, under the Tobacco and Vapes Act 2026, will apply to retailers and online sellers across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland. Adults will also be prohibited from buying or attempting to buy covered products on behalf of anyone under 18.

The new requirements will also restrict promotional practices. Businesses will be prohibited from giving vaping or nicotine products, or related coupons, away for promotional purposes and from offering substantial discounts where the purpose or effect is promotional. Normal clearance sales, bulk discounts, and trade discounts will remain permitted. Medical and medicinal products are excluded, while free products may still be provided through certain publicly supported smoking-cessation programs.

Relevant offences will carry a £200 fixed penalty in England, Wales and Scotland, while Northern Ireland plans a £250 penalty subject to Assembly approval. Repeat violations can result in temporary restrictions on a retailer’s ability to sell specified regulated products. The government is expected to provide further details on statutory age-verification requirements for England, Wales and Northern Ireland following parliamentary consideration.