FDA’s Koplow to Address NATO’s Anniversary Event

The National Association of Tobacco Outlets announced that Acting FDA Center for Tobacco Products Director Dr. Bret Koplow will deliver a keynote address and participate in a fireside chat at the association’s 25th Anniversary Celebration & Legislative Update on Sept. 29-30 in Washington, D.C. Koplow is expected to discuss regulatory developments involving the CTP.

The event will also feature a bipartisan review of the political landscape, FDA analysis, legislative and Capitol Hill engagement sessions, and a NATO membership listening session.