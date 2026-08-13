FRE Launches Limited-Edition Platform

FRE announced the launch of FRE Labs, a new platform for limited-edition, small-batch flavors developed with consumer feedback. The platform will allow adult nicotine users to vote on which flavors return and potentially join the brand’s permanent lineup.

The first release is Blackberry Lemon Ice, part of the new Ice line featuring fruit-forward profiles with a menthol cooling component. The products will be offered in 6mg and 12mg nicotine strengths and sold exclusively online, with additional flavors to be revealed as the series progresses. The Turning Point Brands affiliate says the initiative is intended to give its consumer community a greater role in product development.