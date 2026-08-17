Chemular Launches Child-Resistant Packaging for Nicotine Pouches

Chemular announced the launch of Safeguard Mark I, a patent-pending child-resistant packaging platform designed to convert existing nicotine pouch cans into compliant child-resistant packaging without requiring container redesigns or replacement of manufacturing infrastructure. The external system is designed to preserve existing labels, branding, and UPC barcodes while minimizing manufacturing disruption and changes to products with PMTA submissions under FDA review.

Safeguard uses a proprietary spring-based locking system designed to provide child resistance while maintaining adult usability. Chemular said the platform can accommodate multiple can formats and product lines using a single application station, potentially reducing redevelopment and capital costs for manufacturers.

Chemular, a regulatory consultancy specializing in tobacco and nicotine products, is working with brands and manufacturers to evaluate Safeguard for existing and new nicotine pouch products.