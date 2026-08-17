Ispire Technology Names Przybyla President

Ispire Technology appointed Steven Przybyla as president, effective immediately. He will retain his roles as Chief Legal Officer and secretary and lead investor communications, working with the CEO and CFO on investor relations. The company said the move strengthens its U.S.-based leadership and provides investors with a consistent point of contact on its regulatory strategy and growth plans.

Przybyla has served as Ispire’s chief legal officer and secretary since September 2023 and has more than 10 years of experience in nicotine and tobacco regulation. He previously served as a director and corporate secretary of IKE Tech, Ispire’s joint venture developing biometric age verification, product authentication and compliance technology for regulated nicotine markets. He previously held legal and executive roles at 22nd Century Group and Jushi.