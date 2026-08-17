Kuwait Tightens Tobacco and Nicotine Regs

Kuwait’s Health Ministry issued new regulations covering tobacco and nicotine products, including e-cigarettes, heated tobacco, nicotine liquids, cartridges, and pouches. Ministerial Decision No. 237 of 2026 bans sales in educational and health facilities, government institutions, sports clubs, youth centers, and venues serving children and young people. Sales are also prohibited through websites, apps, social media, delivery services, vending machines, and outlets within 200 meters of educational institutions.

All covered products must be registered and approved by the Health Ministry, with manufacturers and suppliers required to disclose ingredients, nicotine concentration, country of origin, and batch information. Products of unknown origin, those exceeding approved limits or those designed or marketed to appeal to young people are prohibited. Health warnings, including text and images, must cover at least 50% of the main packaging area.

Sales to people under 21 are prohibited, along with advertising, promotion, sponsorship, free samples, gifts, and discounts. E-cigarettes and heated tobacco products will face the same restrictions as smoking in public and enclosed places where smoking is prohibited. The regulations take effect Jan. 1, 2027.