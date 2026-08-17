Pouch Strength Labels Lack a Common Unit, Index Finds

European nicotine pouch retailer PouchSpot recently published a cross-brand strength index arguing that voluntary nicotine caps are often undercut by inconsistent labelling. Cans variously print milligrams per pouch, milligrams per gram, or words such as “extra strong,” so a 0.7 g pouch labelled 20 mg/g holds 14 mg per pouch, not 20.

In PouchSpot’s catalogue, products named “extra strong” range from 6 mg to 20 mg per pouch. The index standardizes 30 brands to milligrams per single pouch, drawn from 357 products, with values from 1.5 mg to 50 mg and asterisks on listings whose units are ambiguous. PouchSpot says brand ranges barely overlap: Zyn spans 1.5 mg to 13.5 mg, while Killa starts at 13.2 mg. The company argues a mandatory per-pouch figure on the front of the can would make any cap, voluntary or statutory, more readable at the shelf.