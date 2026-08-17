Zimbabwe Eyes Tobacco SEZs to Boost Value Addition

Zimbabwe’s tobacco sector is reaching record production levels but declining returns are highlighting the need for greater local processing and value addition, according to local authorities. Tobacco sales reached 358.3 million kg this season, up 1% from 353.3 million kg in 2025, while farmer revenue fell 24% to $892.6 million as average prices dropped 25% to $2.49 per kg. Industry officials and economists warn that global cigarette consumption is declining and the shift toward slim and super-slim products is reducing leaf demand, limiting the value of further production increases.

Industry experts are urging Zimbabwe to establish tobacco-specific special economic zones (SEZs) modeled on manufacturing hubs in the United Arab Emirates. Tapiwa Masedza, founder of Chevron Tobacco, said targeted fiscal incentives, streamlined regulations and improved logistics could encourage investment in cut-rag processing and cigarette manufacturing. Zimbabwe aims to increase tobacco industry revenue to as much as $7 billion by 2030, raise production to 500 million kg and increase local value addition from about 2% to 30%.

Proposed SEZ incentives include a five-year zero corporate tax rate, duty-free imports of complementary foreign leaf for processing and re-export, deferred or zero-rated VAT on inter-merchant and export transactions, accelerated capital allowances, and excise-free exports. Zimbabwe has installed capacity to produce about 18 billion cigarettes annually but manufactures only around 4 billion, according to industry sources. Masedza said removing VAT on local grade exchanges and providing greater regulatory certainty would help merchants blend and process tobacco domestically, allowing Zimbabwe to capture more value from each kilogram of leaf rather than relying on raw exports.