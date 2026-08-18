ALP Launches Limited-Edition Frontier Collection

ALP launched its limited-edition Frontier Collection of tobacco-free nicotine pouches through its direct-to-consumer platform. The lineup includes three new flavors — Cowboy Coffee, Campfire Cinnamon, and Sunset Mango — and adds 4 mg and 8 mg nicotine strengths to its existing 3–12 mg range.

The launch campaign, built around the theme “Tame Your Frontier,” includes a film produced with creator Dave “Heavy D” Sparks featuring a live horse roundup, Black Hawk helicopter, and cowboy Chance Gilliland. ALP also plans marketing partnerships across outdoor, rodeo, combat sports, and athletic communities, including a collaboration with Teton Ridge and the Arizona Ridge Riders.