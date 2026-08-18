Dominican Republic Creates Council to Protect Cigar GI

The Dominican Republic established a Regulatory Council for the “Dominican Cigar” geographical indication (GI) to protect the authenticity, quality and international reputation of its cigar industry. Chaired by Dominican Tobacco Institute Director Iván Hernández Guzmán, the council includes government agencies and industry groups and will oversee compliance with production standards from tobacco cultivation through manufacturing, packaging and storage. It will also promote the designation, support marketing, and train registered producers, with the National Quality Council (Indocal) and National Office of Industrial Property (Onapi) providing technical and legal support.