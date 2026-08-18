JT Marks Peace Brand’s 80th Anniversary

Japan Tobacco announced that it will release limited-edition packaging for its Peace cigarette brand to mark the brand’s 80th anniversary. The limited-edition The Peace package will launch in early September at select tobacco retailers nationwide and through the CLUB JT online shop, while limited-edition packages for Peace Light Box, Peace Super Light Box, and Peace (20) will launch nationwide in early October.

The packaging will feature Peace’s pigeon logo while retaining the brand’s traditional design. JT launched Peace in 1946 and is marking the anniversary with initiatives including the Masters Peace campaign and pop-up events.

The Peace is priced at ¥1,000 ($6.30) with 10 mg tar and 1 mg nicotine. Peace Light Box and Peace Super Light Box are ¥600 ($3.78), with 10 mg/0.9 mg and 6 mg/0.6 mg, respectively, while Peace (20) is ¥600 with 21 mg tar and 1.9 mg nicotine.