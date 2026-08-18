Reuters: Nicotine Pouches Emerge as Big Tobacco’s Key Growth Bet

Reuters reports that nicotine pouches are attracting increasing investor attention as cigarette sales decline, with rapid volume growth, strong margins and relatively light regulation in many markets making brands such as PMI’s Zyn and BAT’s Velo a major focus for tobacco companies. BAT expects the global pouch market to grow from £4 billion in 2025 to £11 billion by 2030, while pouch volumes in its Asia, Middle East and Africa markets increased 27.5% to about 700 million in the first half of 2026.

Reuters said the category also offers higher profitability than several competing alternatives. PMI reported that its U.S. oral nicotine business generated eight times the gross profit per 1,000 units of its international cigarette business in 2024, compared with 2.4 times for IQOS heated tobacco. Analysts said pouch performance is increasingly influencing tobacco-company valuations, while the products’ lack of smoke or vapor allows them to be used in locations where other nicotine products may be restricted.

The story noted that wider adoption remains uncertain, particularly in markets without an established oral nicotine culture. Analysts cited consumer familiarity with inhaled products as a key barrier, while regulators are increasingly scrutinizing youth uptake, marketing and high nicotine strengths. France has banned pouches, while Finland, the EU and Britain are tightening rules. Despite expectations for continued growth, PMI and BAT say no single alternative will replace cigarettes, with diverse portfolios needed to accommodate different consumer preferences.