Why Naturally Extracted Tobacco Never Scaled

By Jon Rankin, Black Note

Most tobacco-flavored e-liquid on the market has never been near a tobacco plant. That is not a criticism. It is simply how the category got built.

Tobacco flavor, like nearly every other flavor in vapor products, is assembled. A flavor house supplies a concentrate engineered to read as tobacco on the palate, the manufacturer doses it to specification, and the result is fast, inexpensive, and identical from batch to batch. For a category that had to scale quickly under commercial and regulatory pressure, that was the only sensible way to build.

There is another method. Cured leaf can be macerated directly, extracting its flavor into the base rather than recreating that flavor from aroma compounds. The product is called naturally extracted tobacco. Black Note has manufactured this way since 2015.

The question worth asking is not which approach tastes better. That argument is unwinnable and largely beside the point. The question is why, a decade into a category worth billions, extraction has remained a niche production method rather than a mainstream one.

The answer is industrial, not sentimental

Start with time. Maceration is measured in weeks. Mixing to a flavor specification is measured in hours. Every week of maceration is working capital sitting in a tank, and it costs a manufacturer the ability to respond to demand. If orders spike, a formulator mixes more that afternoon. An extractor cannot.

Then there is variability, which is the harder problem. Tobacco is an agricultural input. Crop years differ. Growing regions differ. Two lots of the same varietal, cured the same way, do not extract identically. A flavor formulation carries no such exposure, and that predictability is precisely why the industry standardized on it. Extraction imports an entire agricultural supply chain into a product consumers expect to taste the same every time. Correcting for it means blending across lots, adjusting process, and a willingness to reject material that does not meet the mark, none of which appears on a formulator’s cost sheet.

Then the regulatory arithmetic. Under the PMTA framework, every distinct product a US manufacturer sells carries its own application and its own scientific burden. That pushes every manufacturer, extraction or not, toward fewer product lines rather than more. It lands harder on a producer whose cycle is already slow and whose inputs already vary, because the cost of carrying a line is fixed while the difficulty of producing it consistently is not.

None of this is a complaint. It is an explanation. The economics of formulation are better, and for most of this category’s history the market did not distinguish sharply enough between formulated and extracted tobacco flavor to justify the difference in cost.

What changed is the regulatory perimeter

Flavor restrictions have moved through market after market, and tobacco is typically among the characterizing flavors that remain permitted where others do not. The specifics vary by jurisdiction and the picture is still moving. But the direction has been consistent: the flavor segment with the most durable regulatory outlook is the one that tastes like tobacco.

That makes the production question more relevant than it was five years ago, not less. If tobacco flavor is where the category’s permitted volume concentrates, then how tobacco flavor is actually made stops being a craft curiosity and becomes a supply question. A market selling mostly tobacco flavor will eventually be asked what that flavor is made of, by regulators, by retailers, and by consumers who came across from combustible cigarettes and therefore hold an unusually well-calibrated reference point.

Extraction will not displace formulation

The cost structure does not support it and probably never will. A category at scale cannot run on a process that takes weeks and varies by harvest.

But a category built almost entirely on one production method, now concentrating into the single flavor where the alternative method has something real to offer, deserves more attention than it currently receives. The interesting question for the next few years is not whether extraction wins. It is whether anyone can make it faster, cheaper, or more consistent than it is today, and whether the market will pay for the difference if they do.

Jon Rankin is Content & Partnerships at Black Note, a US manufacturer of naturally extracted tobacco e-liquid. He writes and reviews Black Note‘s guides so the choices around vaping and nicotine are clear instead of confusing. A UCLA English graduate and former professional miler, he turns complicated topics into guidance readers can actually use.