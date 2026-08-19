KT&G Opens Second-Half Recruitment

KT&G opened its second-half 2026 recruitment for entry-level and experienced employees as the company looks to strengthen talent supporting overseas expansion and future growth. The recruitment includes separate tracks for entry-level office, entry-level field, and experienced positions.

Office-based openings include business planning, overseas business, brand management, manufacturing, supply chain management, and R&D. Field positions are available in sales and production, while experienced hires are sought for quality assurance and control, brand management, and overseas market development. Experienced candidates are expected to have about seven years of relevant experience.

Applications for field and experienced positions are open through Aug. 26, while office-based applications will be accepted through Sept. 10. The selection process includes document screening, an AI video interview, practical and executive interviews, a medical examination, and final selection. KT&G said all stages will use blind hiring and an AI competency assessment to promote objective and transparent evaluation.