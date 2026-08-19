Trump Taps White House Policy Aide Heidi Overton to Lead FDA

According to a Bloomberg report, President Donald Trump has chosen White House policy aide Heidi Overton to lead the Food and Drug Administration, according to a person familiar with the matter. Overton is deputy assistant to the president for domestic policy, where she works on health issues, and previously worked at the America First Policy Institute. She is a medical doctor with a doctorate in clinical investigation from Johns Hopkins University and served as a White House fellow during Trump’s first administration.

Overton would take over an agency that has experienced significant leadership turnover and internal turmoil. Former FDA Commissioner Marty Makary resigned in May after 13 months in the position, followed by the departures of several senior officials. The new commissioner will also face Senate confirmation under Health Committee Chair Bill Cassidy, R-La., who has clashed with both Trump and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Overton and the White House had not immediately commented on the reported selection.