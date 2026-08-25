Altria, PMI Strike Manufacturing Deal to Boost U.S. Tobacco Operations

Altria Group Inc. and Philip Morris USA announced that they have entered into a contract manufacturing arrangement with non-U.S. affiliates of Philip Morris International (PMI), aimed at improving the efficiency of PM USA’s traditional tobacco operations. The companies have operated independently since their 2008 separation.

Altria said the agreement supports its 2028 Enterprise Goals by enhancing manufacturing capabilities, generating economic benefits to support investment in its broader strategy, and strengthening capabilities that could eventually be transferred to its international nicotine efforts. “The arrangement supports our 2028 Enterprise Goals by enhancing operational capabilities, generating economic benefits to support investment in our vision, and strengthening capabilities that could be transferable to our international nicotine efforts,” Altria said. The company does not expect the deal to have a material impact on its 2026 financial results.

The arrangement does not change the companies’ independence. “Altria and PMI will continue to operate independently and maintain responsibility for their own commercialization, distribution, and regulatory activities,” Altria said. The agreement comes as Altria continues its push to expand beyond cigarettes while maintaining PM USA’s traditional tobacco business. The company said the manufacturing capabilities developed through the arrangement could support its longer-term international nicotine ambitions.