Fla. Moves to Block Benefits for Tobacco, Vape Products

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state will restrict Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) benefits from being used to purchase tobacco and vaping products, along with video games, theme park tickets and several other goods and services.

DeSantis directed the Florida Department of Children and Families to amend the state’s TANF plan. The program already prohibits benefits from being used for alcohol, gambling, and adult entertainment. The new restrictions also cover adult content, tattoos, spa services, tanning, and psychic readings.

“Taxpayer-funded assistance should help families put food on the table, keep the lights on, purchase clothing, provide for their children, and overcome barriers on the path toward independence,” DeSantis said. He said the changes are intended to ensure taxpayer-funded assistance is focused on essential needs and support families’ path toward self-sufficiency.