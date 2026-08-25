JT Earns Platinum Kurumin Plus Certification

Japan Tobacco Inc. received Japan’s “Platinum Kurumin Plus” certification for workplace initiatives supporting employees who are balancing infertility treatment with work. The certification is awarded by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare to companies recognized for advanced childcare support and efforts to accommodate infertility treatment.

JT has supported work-family balance through childcare and nursing care programs and workplace improvements. The company received its first Kurumin certification in 2008 and was recognized as a Platinum Kurumin company in 2018.

JT said it has expanded its employee health initiatives to address issues including menstrual symptoms, menopause, fertility, and gender-specific cancers. The latest certification recognizes its efforts to create a workplace where employees can pursue infertility treatment while continuing their careers.