Marijuana Use Hits High, Cigarette Low: Gallup

Seventeen percent of U.S. adults say they smoke marijuana, matching Gallup’s record high, while cigarette smoking remains at a record-low 11%. The July 1-19 Gallup Consumption Habits poll also found that 15% consume marijuana edibles, 9% vape, and 4% use nicotine pouches. This is the first time Gallup included nicotine pouch use in its survey.

Marijuana use is highest among younger adults, with 23% of those ages 18 to 29 and 25% of those 30 to 49 reporting smoking marijuana. Cigarette smoking is highest among adults ages 30 to 49 at 16%, while vaping reaches 17% among 18- to 29-year-olds. Nicotine pouch use is highest among adults ages 30 to 49 at 7%.

Coffee remains the most popular nonalcoholic beverage, with 49% of adults drinking it daily. Tea and caffeinated soda each are consumed daily by about 20%, while 9% drink energy drinks daily. Gallup also found that 5% of Americans identify as vegetarian and 2% as vegan.