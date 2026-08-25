Tobacco Import Allowances Expanded for Returning Maldivians

Maldivians aged 21 and older returning from overseas can now bring limited quantities of tobacco products for personal use without paying import duties. An amendment issued Aug. 24 allows up to 200 cigarettes, 20 cigars, or 100 grams of tobacco, along with limited quantities of cigarette-rolling materials.

The exemption does not apply to anyone born in 2007 or later. Sheesha, e-cigarettes, e-liquids, and flavored cigarettes also remain ineligible for duty-free importation.

The change comes despite the Maldives’ broader restrictions on tobacco use, including a ban on smoking for people born after a specified year and restrictions on vaping products.