AIR Shareholders Approve $52.5M Share Repurchase

AIR Global announced that its shareholders approved all proposals at an Aug. 24 extraordinary general meeting, including a $52.5 million repurchase of 5 million ordinary shares from Harraden Circle Investors and related entities at $10.49 per share.

The meeting also approved amendments to the company’s articles of association concerning notices of general meetings.

Shareholders also authorized the company to conduct future share repurchases through off-market transactions and open-market purchases. AIR said it has no additional repurchases currently planned beyond the Harraden transaction.